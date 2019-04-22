Chevron tells Petrobras to prove Texas refinery operational -sources

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chevron Corp is seen in its booth at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chevron Corp has told Petrobras it wants proof a Pasadena, Texas, refinery will function as promised before it will take possession of the facility, said Gulf Coast market sources.

Chevron announced in January it would buy the 112,229 barrel-per-day (bpd) Pasadena Refining System Inc (PRSI) refinery owned by Petrobras for $350 million.

The transfer of ownership to Chevron was put on hold on April 2, one day after planned overhauls began on the refinery, the sources said.

Representatives of Chevron and Petrobras were not immediately available to comment.

PRSI filed a notice on Friday with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) that it was restarting the 56,000 bpd gasoline-producing Fluidic Catalytic Cracking Unit.

But, also over the weekend the catalytic reformer was shut at the refinery, the sources said. The reformer converts refining byproducts into octane-boosting components blended with gasoline.