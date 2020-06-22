EU regulators to investigate LSE's $27 billion bid for Refinitiv

FILE PHOTO: The Refinitiv logo is seen on a screen in offices in Canary Wharf in London, Britain August 1, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators opened on Monday a four-month long investigation into the London Stock Exchange’s $27 billion bid for data and analytics company Refinitiv, saying the deal may hurt competition in trading, clearing and financial data products.

The European Commission set an Oct. 27 deadline for its decision. Reuters reported on June 15 that the EU competition enforcer would launch a full-scale probe after the LSE declined to offer concessions during the EU’s preliminary review.

Refinitiv is 45%-owned by Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), which owns Reuters News.