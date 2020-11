The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange has offered concessions to EU antitrust regulators to address concerns over its planned takeover of Refinitiv, according to a European Commission filing on Thursday.

The European Commission, which oversees competition policy in the 27-nation European Union, will now have until Jan. 15 to make a decision. It had previously set a deadline of Dec. 16.