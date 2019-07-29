LSE shares jump after proposed $27 billion Refinitiv deal

Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

(Reuters) - Shares in London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSE.L) rose more than 10% on Monday after the British company said late Friday it was in discussions to buy Refinitiv Holdings Ltd in deal worth $27 billion including debt.

The deal would come less than a year after buyout firm Blackstone Group Inc (BX.N) bought a majority stake in Refinitiv from Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.TO), valuing the company at the time at $20 billion including debt.

The deal would transform LSE into a global player in financial data and expand its footprint in foreign exchange and fixed income.

Thomson Reuters, the parent company of Reuters, holds a 45% stake in Refinitiv.