Business News
July 27, 2019 / 12:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

LSE says it is in talks to buy Refinitiv for enterprise value of $27 billion

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSE.L) said on Saturday it was in talks to buy data analytics platform Refinitiv for a total enterprise value of about $27 billion by issuing new LSE Group shares.

The talks are with a consortium including some investment funds affiliated with Blackstone Group Inc (BX.N) and Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.TO), LSE said in a statement. Blackstone and Thomson Reuters, the parent of Reuters News, together own Refinitiv

The deal would result in Refinitiv shareholders holding a roughly 37% stake in the combined company and less than 30% of the total voting rights of LSE Group, LSE said.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
