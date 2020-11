FILE PHOTO: The Refinitiv logo is seen on a screen in offices in Canary Wharf in London, Britain August 1, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Commission said it had extended its deadline for its competition ruling on the London Stock Exchange’s $27 billion takeover of data and analytics firm Refinitiv by four days to Jan. 21.

The European Union executive body gave no reason for the extension.