Refresco agrees to 1.6 billion euro takeover by France's PAI
October 25, 2017 / 6:02 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Refresco agrees to 1.6 billion euro takeover by France's PAI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Refresco (RFRG.AS) has agreed to a 1.6 billion euro ($1.9 billion) buyout offer from French private equity firm PAI Partners, the Dutch bottling company said on Wednesday.

It said this month that it would consider the offer, after having rejected one at 1.4 billion euros in April.

Private equity buyers are increasingly chasing undervalued listed companies versus the unlisted businesses they typically target to avoid disclosure rules demanded in bids for listed stocks.

PAI has offered to acquire all 81.2 million issued shares in Refresco for 20 euros per share, which is slightly higher than the 19.75 euro per share Refresco said it would take into consideration three weeks ago.

Refresco shares closed at 19.30 euro on Tuesday.

“We are convinced that this is a good transaction for the company and all stakeholders involved and we recommend our shareholders to accept the offer,” Chief Executive Hans Roelofs said in a statement.

After rejecting PAI’s initial offer, Refresco reached agreement in July to buy the bottling activities of Canada-based Cott Corp (BCB.TO) for $1.25 billion.

At the time Roelofs said the purchase was intended to boost its U.S. presence and was in “no way” a defensive move to ward off a private equity takeover.

Refresco was founded in 1999 and floated in 2015 by its owners, which included private equity firm 3i. It makes and bottles fruit juices and soft drinks for retailers and brands in Europe and the United States.

The company employs 5,500 people and has production facilities in the Benelux countries, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Britain and the United States.

In 2016, it reported a net profit of 81.5 million euros on revenue of 2.1 billion euros.

Reporting by Bart Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
