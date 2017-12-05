Cineworld to buy U.S. peer Regal Entertainment for $3.6 billion

(Reuters) - British movie theater operator Cineworld Group Plc (CINE.L) said on Tuesday it reached an agreement to buy U.S. peer Regal Entertainment Group (RGC.N) for $3.6 billion.

The deal value of $23 per Regal share represents a premium of 12 percent to Regal’s closing price on Monday and implies an enterprise value of $5.8 billion.

Regal share have risen 13.6 percent since Reuters first reported in November that Cineworld approached Regal for a potential merger.