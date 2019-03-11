Regeneron/Sanofi skin disease drug cleared for use in U.S. teens

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Sanofi is pictured during the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris, France, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food & Drug Administration on Monday approved use of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA’s eczema drug Dupixent for adolescents aged 12 and older, helping expand the use of an important revenue driver for both the companies in the world’s largest market for drugs.

The drug was initially approved in 2017 and has since been launched in the United States as a treatment for adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, as well as a drug for some asthma patients.