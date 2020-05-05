Regeneron beats profit estimates as Eylea demand buffers virus crisis

(Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN.O) beat quarterly profit estimates on higher demand for its treatments including blockbuster eye drug Eylea, showing little impact from the COVID-19 pandemic that has hit sales of rival eye-drug makers.

Shares of Regeneron, one of the many drugmakers looking to find a treatment for the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus, rose 5.2% to $570 in premarket trading.

Regeneron is testing its rheumatoid arthritis drug, Kevzara, and developing an antibody cocktail dubbed REGN-COV2 to treat or prevent COVID-19, with the aim to begin human trials in June. There are currently no approved treatments or vaccines for the disease.

More than 3.59 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 250,386 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

To curb the spread of the virus, widespread lockdowns were imposed which prompted patients to reschedule their hospital visits, hitting sales of physician-administered medicines such as eye drug Lucentis from Novartis (NOVN.S) and Roche (ROG.S).

However, Regeneron said its first-quarter drug sales saw limited impact due to the outbreak, adding that U.S. demand for physician-administered Eylea in April was lower compared to a year ago, with relative improvement by the end of the month.

Despite commentary on potential softness in Eylea sales, the strong quarterly performance highlights resiliency of Regeneron’s business, said Credit Suisse analyst Evan Seigerman.

Eylea, approved for treating wet age-related macular degeneration, brought in $1.85 billion in global sales during the quarter, a 6.3% rise.

The company did not provide its revenue forecast for the year. This could add to investor concerns on the sales hit to Eylea as prescription data suggest a significant drop in the drug’s use, said RBC Capital Markets analyst Kennen MacKay.

Regeneron warned of a negative impact on new patients starting on its treatments while social distancing guidelines remain in place and has paused clinical trial enrolment in certain studies.

Net income rose to $624.6 million, or $5.43 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $461.1 million, or $3.99 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Regeneron earned $6.60 per share, exceeding the average analyst estimate of $6.13 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 33.2% to $1.83 billion, beating Wall Street estimates of $1.76 billion.