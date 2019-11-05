Regeneron profit beats expectations on Eylea, Dupixent strength

Drugmaker Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN.O) beat analysts’ estimates for third-quarter profit on Tuesday, boosted by higher sales of its eczema drug, Dupixent, and blockbuster eye drug Eylea.

Eylea sales rose 14% to $1.92 billion in the quarter, ahead of analysts’ estimate of $1.61 billion, according to Refinitiv estimates.

U.S. sales for the drug, which treats age-related degeneration in eyes, rose 16% to $1.19 billion.

Eylea sales have continued to rise despite competition from Roche Holding AG (ROG.S) and Novartis AG’s (NOVN.S) Lucentis.

Meanwhile, Regeneron has been increasingly relying on Dupixent and has massed up approvals for three major diseases including asthma and nasal polyps since the drug was approved in 2017.

Dupixent’s quarterly sales of $633.1 million, recorded by partner Sanofi (SASY.PA), beat expectations of $620.6 million, according to IBES estimates from Refinitiv.

Excluding one-time items, Regeneron earned $6.67 per share, above the average analyst estimate of $6.36.

Net income rose to $669.6 million, or $5.86 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $594.7 million, or $5.17 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 23.1% to $2.05 billion.