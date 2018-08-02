Regeneron profit beats expectations on sales of eczema drug

(Reuters) - Drugmaker Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN.O) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher sales of eczema drug Dupixent.
Dupixent’s sales jumped to $209 million in the second quarter.
U.S. sales of Regeneron’s flagship eye drug, Eylea, increased 8 pct to $992 million in the second quarter, but missed estimates of $1 billion, according to brokerage Piper Jaffray.
Net income rose to $551.4 million, or $4.82 per share, in the three months ended June 30 from $387.7 million, or $3.34 per share, last year.
Excluding items, it earned $5.45 per share, topping average analyst estimate of $4.70.
Total revenue rose 9.3 pct to $1.61 billion, beating estimates of $1.56 billion.
Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu and Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva