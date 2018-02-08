Regeneron profit beats on higher sales

(Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (REGN.O) quarterly profit beat estimates on Thursday, helped by higher sales including flagship eye treatment Eylea.

Eylea’s net product sales in the United States were $975 million in the fourth quarter, a nearly 14 percent rise from a year ago.

Net income fell to $173.5 million, or $1.50 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $253.1 million, or $2.19 per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned $5.23 per share.

Total revenue rose nearly 30 percent to $1.58 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $4.53 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.