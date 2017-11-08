Regeneron profit, revenue beat on Eylea, Dupixent sales

(Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc’s third-quarter profit and revenue topped analysts’ estimates on Wednesday as demand rose for its flagship eye treatment Eylea and its recently launched eczema drug Dupixent.

The company’s shares rose 3.37 percent to $418 in light premarket trading.

Eylea, the company’s growth driver since 2011, raked in $953 million in U.S. sales in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. The Street had expected $935 million, according to Barclays.

The drug is used to treat macular degeneration and other eye disorders and the company is looking to expand to new areas.

Regeneron said on Wednesday it had completed enrollment in a late-stage study in diabetic retinopathy, a new potential indication for Eylea.

Eylea had a decent quarter despite some worries about increasing competition from Lucentis and the possible impact from the hurricane season, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Yatin Suneja wrote in a client note.

Lucentis topped $3.2 billion in sales in 2016 for Roche Holding AG and Novartis AG.

Regeneron reaffirmed that it expected 2017 U.S. Eylea sales to increase 10 percent year-over-year.

Sales of Dupixent, one of the drugs the company is betting on to reduce reliance on Eylea, raked in $89 million in the quarter, beating consensus estimates of $73 million.

The company is also testing the drug to treat severe asthma, but faces competition from new biotech medicines such as GlaxoSmithKline’s Nucala.

Regeneron’s rheumatoid arthritis drug, Kevzara, launched in the United States in late May, generated $3 million in sales.

However, cholesterol-buster Praluent raked in sales of $49 million, below estimates of $54 million.

Total revenue, which includes collaboration revenue from partners Sanofi SA and Bayer AG, rose 23 percent to $1.50 billion, beating estimates of $1.46 billion.

Excluding items, Regeneron earned $3.99 per share, above analysts’ average estimate of $3.85, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.