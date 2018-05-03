Regeneron tops estimates on stronger sales of flagship eye drug

(Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (REGN.O) flagship eye drug Eylea helped the drugmaker top Wall Street forecasts for first-quarter profit on Thursday, offseting weaker-than-expected sales of eczema medicine Dupixent.

Eylea has driven much of Regeneron’s growth for more than seven years, but due to the threat of increasing competition, the Tarrytown, New York-based drugmaker has pinned its hopes on newer drugs including Dupixent and pricey cholesterol treatment Praluent.

Just two days ago, Regeneron and partner Sanofi SA (SASY.PA) more than halved Praluent’s price for Express Scripts (ESRX.O) customers in order to provide greater access to high-risk patients.

Regeneron said U.S. sales of Eylea rose 15 percent to $984 million in the three months ended March 31, exceeding analysts’ estimates of $922.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Still, analysts warned that the surge in Eylea sales could be a one-off boost.

“If the Eylea beat is real then they get credit for it, but if it was boosted by channel inventory or something else then they are going to be punished,” Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges said.

In contrast, Dupixent’s sales of $131 million, which were made public last week by Regeneron’s partner Sanofi, missed estimates of $167.6 million.

“There’s even more competition on the horizon for Eylea, so we are looking at Dupixent as a growth driver,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Kennen MacKay said, noting Dupixent’s weak sales were likely tied to reimbursement issues with insurers.

Praluent has faced similar problems with insurers and raked in $60 million in first-quarter revenue, falling short of expectations of $66 million.

Regeneron’s net income rose 92 percent to $478 million or $4.16 per share, reflecting a lower income tax rate as well as a 15 percent jump in revenue.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $4.67 per share, ahead of estimates of $4.35.

Revenue rose to $1.51 billion, edging past estimates of $1.50 billion.

Regeneron’s stock rose 1 percent in premarket trading on Thursday.