Regeneron's profit beats on sales of flagship eye drug

(Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN.O) on Thursday posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit helped by demand for its flagship eye treatment Eylea.

Eylea’s U.S. sales rose 15 pct to $984 million in the quarter, beating consensus estimates of $922.4 million according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Eczema drug Dupixent, considered Regeneron’s new growth driver, brought in a revenue of $131 million.

Net income rose 92 percent to $478 million, or $4.16 per share, in the quarter ended March. 31, from $248.9 million, or $2.16 per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned $4.67 per share, ahead of estimates of $4.35 per share.

Total revenue rose 14.6 percent to $1.51 billion, edging past estimates of $1.50 billion.