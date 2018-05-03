FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
May 3, 2018 / 10:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Regeneron's profit beats on sales of flagship eye drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN.O) on Thursday posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit helped by demand for its flagship eye treatment Eylea.

Eylea’s U.S. sales rose 15 pct to $984 million in the quarter, beating consensus estimates of $922.4 million according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Eczema drug Dupixent, considered Regeneron’s new growth driver, brought in a revenue of $131 million.

    Net income rose 92 percent to $478 million, or $4.16 per share, in the quarter ended March. 31, from $248.9 million, or $2.16 per share, a year ago.

    Excluding items, the company earned $4.67 per share, ahead of estimates of $4.35 per share.

    Total revenue rose 14.6 percent to $1.51 billion, edging past estimates of $1.50 billion.

    Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.