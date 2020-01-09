Regeneron's bone disorder drug reduces bone lesions in mid-stage study

(Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Thursday its experimental treatment for a very rare genetic disorder proved more effective than placebo in reducing bone lesions.

The drug, garetosmab, was tested on patients with fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP) in a mid-stage study.

FOP leads to abnormal bone formation resulting in skeletal deformities, progressive loss of mobility and premature death, and has no approved treatments, the drugmaker said.