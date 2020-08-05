Regeneron profit beats on Dupixent strength

(Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN.O) beat second-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday, spurred by higher sales of its blockbuster eczema treatment Dupixent, and higher revenues connected to its collaboration with Sanofi SA (SASY.PA) and Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE).

Continued lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus have prompted patients to reschedule their hospital visits, weighing on sales of physician-administered drugs such as Regeneron’s blockbuster drug Eylea.

Sales of Eylea, approved for treating wet age-related macular degeneration, fell to $1.75 billion from $1.88 billion. This was offset by a nearly 70% jump in sales of Dupixent, made in collaboration with Sanofi.

Net income rose to $897.3 million, or $7.61 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $193.1 million, or $1.68 per share, a year earlier. The company recorded a $228 million gain related to the sale of equity and debt securities in the reported quarter.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $7.16 per share, handily beating estimates of $5.98, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Revenue rose 23.7% to $1.95 billion, higher than estimates of $1.74 billion.