Total continues restart of Port Arthur refinery: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Total SA continued restarting production at its 225,500-barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Sunday following a plantwide power outage, sources familiar with plant operations said.

Total began the restart on Friday night, just hours after high winds from Hurricane Delta disrupted power across southeast Texas, the sources said. Total began the restart with the 150,000-bpd crude distillation unit (CDU).

Motiva Enterprises shut the 54,000-bpd coker on Friday night after a cooling tower was damaged at the 607,000-bpd Port Arthur refinery, the nation’s largest, sources familiar with plant operations said.

Motiva declined comment on operations at the refinery.

Valero Energy Corp shut the 75,000-bpd AVU-147 CDU at its 335,000-bpd Port Arthur refinery after a cooling tower collapsed, sources familiar with operations at the Valero plant said.

A Valero spokeswoman did not reply to a request for comment.

Exxon Mobil Corp’s 369,024-bpd Beaumont, Texas, refinery was operating normally on Sunday, according to sources familiar with operations at that refinery.

Exxon spokesman Jeremy Eikenberry said the company’s refineries in Texas and Louisiana were operating normally on Sunday.

The refinery maintained electrical power as the region was raked by hurricane-force winds when Delta made landfall near Creole, Louisiana, 50 miles (80 km) east of Port Arthur.