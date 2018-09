LONDON (Reuters) - Reinsurance rates are likely to rise by less than 5 percent next year, S&P Global Director David Masters told a press briefing on Tuesday.

Reinsurers such as Swiss Re (SRENH.S), Munich Re (MUVGn.DE) and the Lloyd’s of London [SOLYD.UL] market help insurers share the risks of disasters such as hurricanes in return for part of the premium.