FILE PHOTO: Apartments with lights on are seen in Tribeca during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 4, 2020. Picture taken April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

LONDON (Reuters) - Property reinsurance rates in the United States rose as high as 30% during renewals in June and July, following years of heavy natural catastrophe losses, data from broker Willis showed on Wednesday.

Rates in the hurricane-prone Florida region, rose by as much as 35%, it added.