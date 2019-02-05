India Reliance chief meets Saudi Aramco CEO: Aramco tweets

FILE PHOTO: Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, arrives to address the company's annual general meeting in Mumbai, India July 5, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday met Saudi Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser to discuss Aramco’s businesses including crude, chemicals and non-metallics, the national oil company of Saudi Arabia said in a tweet.

Reliance operates the world’s biggest refining complex at Jamnagar in the western state of Gujarat. Its two refineries, adjacent to each other, have the capacity to process about 1.6 million barrels of crude daily.