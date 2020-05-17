India's Reliance says General Atlantic to invest $870 million in digital unit

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Reliance Industries is pictured in a stall at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show at Gandhinagar, India, January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) said on Sunday equity firm General Atlantic will buy 1.34% of its digital unit for 65.98 billion rupees ($870.25 million).

With this investment, Jio Platforms, which houses Reliance’s digital businesses including telecoms unit Jio Infocomm, has raised a total of 671.94 billion rupees from investors including Facebook Inc (FB.O), Silverlake and Vista Equity Partners in four weeks.

($1 = 75.8170 Indian rupees)