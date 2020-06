FILE PHOTO: A woman checks her mobile phone as she walks past a mobile store of Reliance Industries' Jio telecoms unit, in Mumbai, India, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund will invest 113.67 billion rupees ($1.49 billion) in Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RELI.NS) Jio Platforms, the Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate said on Thursday.

The Saudi sovereign wealth funds' investment will translate into a 2.32% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis, Reliance said in a statement bit.ly/3hCckn3.