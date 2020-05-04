Business News
May 4, 2020 / 3:13 AM / in 15 minutes

India's Reliance says Silver Lake to invest nearly $750 million in its digital arm

FILE PHOTO: A bird flies past a Reliance Industries logo installed on its mart in Ahmedabad, India January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) said on Monday private equity firm Silver Lake will invest 56.56 billion rupees ($746.74 million) in its digital arm, giving it a valuation of 4.90 trillion rupees.

The deal comes days after Facebook (FB.O) said it would spend $5.7 billion to buy a 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms - the digital services entity that houses Reliance’s telecoms arm Jio Infocomm, as well as its news, movie and music apps, along with other businesses.

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru;Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
