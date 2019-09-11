Remy Cointreau close to naming Richemont's Vallat as CEO: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: A bottle of Remy Cointreau is seen in this illustration picture, January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Illustration/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau (RCOP.PA) is preparing to name Richemont’s (CFR.S) Eric Vallat as its new chief executive officer, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Remy Cointreau, whose shares gained 2.7% following the report, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Vallat, who used to work at the French cognac maker, would replace Chief Executive Valerie Chapoulaud-Floquet, who said in early July she will step down by the end of 2019 for personal reasons.

Remy Cointreau’s share price has more than doubled since Chapoulaud-Floquet, a luxury sector specialist, took over in September 2014 with a strategy focused on selling spirits priced at $50 or more a bottle.

Richemont said earlier this week that Vallat will leave the owner of the Cartier and Montblanc brands in October after little more than a year as chief of fashion and accessories.

The Swiss company did not say where Vallat was going, saying only that he had been offered a “wonderful opportunity outside the group”.

Vallat headed Remy Martin’s cognac division from 2014 until he left for Richemont in 2018.