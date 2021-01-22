Remy Cointreau's quarterly sales beat forecasts on China, U.S. demand

PARIS (Reuters) - French spirits group Remy Cointreau posted a 25.1% jump in better-than-expected like-for-like sales in the third quarter and retained its annual outlook, driven by upbeat demand for its premium cognac in the United States and China.

FILE PHOTO: A bottle of Remy Cointreau is seen in this illustration picture, January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Illustration

The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liqueur also forecast like-for-like sales growth to be buoyant in the fourth quarter, though lower compared with its third-quarter revenue due to strategic inventory management.

For the 2020/21 full year, Remy Cointreau upheld a forecast of positive like-for-like current operating profit growth and reiterated that it remained confident of its ability to emerge stronger from the COVID-19 crisis.

The positive growth forecast would mark a rebound from a group profit slump of 22% in full year 2019/20.

Group sales reached 350 million euros ($425.99 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, against an average forecast of 14.3% organic growth in a company-compiled poll of 15 analysts.

Sales at the Remy Martin cognac division, which makes the bulk of group profit, surged 33.1%, outperforming expectations of an 18.2% growth.

The third-quarter performance marked a strong rebound from a 16.4% sales slump in the first half and reflected catch-up effects in the United States, where at-home cognac consumption remained buoyant, the company said.

A recovery in Chinese demand also accelerated during the Mid-Autumn Festival and the “Double Eleven” or Singles’ Dayonline shopping festival held on Nov. 11, 2020.

Although their decline slowed in the third quarter, duty-free sales remained weak due to travel restrictions and the slow reopening of bars and restaurants from the coronavirus-led lockdown continued to weigh on Southeast Asian sales.

Foreign exchange and scope effects would weigh by 8 million euros and 2 million euros, respectively, on current operating profit in full year 2020/21, Remy Cointreau said.

The French company’s fiscal year starts on April 1 and ends on March 31.

($1 = 0.8216 euros)