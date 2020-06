FILE PHOTO: Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard attends a Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi chiefs' joint news conference in Yokohama, Japan, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) has not asked for European Union’s stringent carbon emission reduction goals to be pushed back in spite of the coronavirus crisis, Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said on Friday.

Senard, who was speaking at a shareholder meeting, added that the company aimed to increase production of electric vehicles in France fourfold by 2024.