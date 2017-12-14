FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Renault revives Alpine production with 6,000-car capacity
Sections
Featured
Norwegian Air ramps up transatlantic fare war
Business
Norwegian Air ramps up transatlantic fare war
A defense pact seven decades in the making
European Union
A defense pact seven decades in the making
Fierce winds to intensify as California wildfire grows
U.S.
Fierce winds to intensify as California wildfire grows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 14, 2017 / 3:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

Renault revives Alpine production with 6,000-car capacity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIEPPE, France (Reuters) - Renault (RENA.PA) has invested in plant capacity to build up to 6,000 sports cars annually under the revived Alpine brand, the company said on Thursday, as it formally opened the new production line in Dieppe, northern France.

New Alpine A110 sports cars are seen during the inauguration of the new production line in Dieppe, France, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The French carmaker has spent 36 million euros ($42 million) upgrading the site, factory boss Pierre-Emmanuel Andrieux told reporters at an inauguration ceremony marking the return of Alpine, 22 years after Renault shut it down to cut costs.

    In a nod to the history of the brand, founded in 1955, the new A110 will be produced in a limited edition of 1,955 vehicles, taking its name and styling from the best-known past model, sold between 1961 and 1977.

    First shown at the Geneva car show earlier this year, the new A110 is priced at 58,000 euros and will reach its first customers in the first quarter of 2018.

    Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Richard Lough

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.