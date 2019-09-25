Renault ready to be part of a European batteries project: chairman

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French car manufacturer Renault is seen at a dealership of the company in Bordeaux, France, June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Renault (RENA.PA) is ready to be part of a European batteries project provided it makes economic sense to do so, the French carmaker’s chairman said on Wednesday.

“We’re all for it (...) it’s just a question of getting around a table to try and figure out a viable economic plan. It has to make economic sense”, Jean-Dominique Senard said during a hearing in the French parliament.

France and Germany in April initiated a first European battery cell consortium, including carmaker PSA (PEUP.PA) with its German subsidiary Opel, and French battery maker Saft.

Germany said last month that European states were discussing the creation of a second European battery cell production consortium, which, on the German side, could involve BMW (BMWG.DE), BASF (BASFn.DE), Varta (VAR1.DE) and BMZ.

A European battery summit is scheduled for Thursday in Brussels.