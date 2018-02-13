FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018

Renault to name finance executives Fleuriot, Derez to board: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) will appoint former Credit Suisse banker Pierre Fleuriot and insurance executive Thierry Derez to its board on Thursday Feb. 15, sources told Reuters.

    Derez, head of insurance company Covea, replaces Thierry Desmarest, who is stepping down after the Thursday board meeting, the sources said on Tuesday.

    Fleuriot, who ran Credit Suisse’s French operations for seven years, replaces Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere, who is set to retire from the board in June. Both appointments are to be submitted to the annual shareholder meeting the same month.

    A Renault spokesman said the company had no comment.

    Reporting by Laurence Frost

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
