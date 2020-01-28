French carmaker Renault names Luca de Meo as new CEO

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault REN.PA on Tuesday named former Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) Seat brand executive Luca de Meo as its new chief executive, as Renault moves to create a new management in the post-Ghosn era and shore up its alliance with Nissan (7201.T).
His appointment will be effective on July 1.
Italian-born De Meo had served as the chairman of Seat’s executive committee for four years, overseeing a resurgence in the Barcelona-based company’s sales and boosting its prominence within the Volkswagen group.
