Business News
January 28, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

French carmaker Renault names Luca de Meo as new CEO

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: SEAT President and CEO Luca de Meo attends the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault REN.PA on Tuesday named former Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) Seat brand executive Luca de Meo as its new chief executive, as Renault moves to create a new management in the post-Ghosn era and shore up its alliance with Nissan (7201.T).

His appointment will be effective on July 1.

Italian-born De Meo had served as the chairman of Seat’s executive committee for four years, overseeing a resurgence in the Barcelona-based company’s sales and boosting its prominence within the Volkswagen group.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Geert De Clercq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below