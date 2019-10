FILE PHOTO: The logo of French car manufacturer Renault is seen at a dealership of the company in Bordeaux, France, June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - French car maker Renault (RENA.PA) said on Thursday it will hold a board meeting on Friday morning on corporate governance issues.

Renault also said it will issue a press release after the meeting.