Factbox: Renault's new top executive committee

PARIS (Reuters) - Below are some facts on some of the new top executives appointed at Renault (RENA.PA) on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Clotilde Delbos, Chief Financial Officer of Renault, attends French carmaker Renault's 2018 annual results presentation at their headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, France, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

NEW INTERIM CEO CLOTILDE DELBOS:

Delbos was born in 1967 and obtained her university degree from Lyon. She joined Renault in 2012 in the role of “Group Controller” and will be one of a handful of women chief executives at France’s blue-chip companies.

Delbos began her career in California, then moved to accountancy firm Price Waterhouse in Paris before joining the Pechiney Group in 1992.

After Pechiney’s acquisition by Alcan, Delbos served as Vice President & Business Finance Director of the Engineered Products Division from 2005 up until it was sold in 2011 to Apollo Global Management (Private Equity Fund) and the Fonds Stratégique d’Investissement.

OLIVIER MURGUET:

Murguet has been appointed as one of two deputy managing directors to work alongside Delbos.

Murguet was born in 1966 and graduated from the ESCP-EUROPE Business School.

He joined Renault in 1990, working for the Renault Portuguesa Control Division, and subsequently held different management positions at the Sales & Marketing Division in France.

In 2012, he was appointed Groupe Renault CEO for Brazil, and then in 2015 became Chairman for the Americas region.

JOSE-VICENTE DE LOS MOZOS OBISPO:

Jose-Vicente de los Mozos is the second deputy managing director who will work alongside Delbos.

Born in 1962, he graduated from Polytechnic University of Madrid, specializing in aerospace engineering, and he also holds a master degree in production technics from the CESEM business school, Madrid.

Joining Renault in 1978 as an apprentice, he become part of the engineering team at the body assembly plant in Valladolid. In 1993, he relocated to France where he occupied a number of positions in Renault’s Engineering division.

He also had senior roles in Spain for Renault’s partner Nissan before being appointed in September 2013 as Executive Vice President, Manufacturing and Supply chain for Renault.

On September 2016, he was also appointed head of the Groupe Renault Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Department.