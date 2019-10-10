Renault CEO tells staff Nissan alliance is key, not personnel: sources

FILE PHOTO: Thierry Bollore, Chief Executive Officer of Renault, talks to journalists after French carmaker Renault's 2018 annual results presentation at their headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, France, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - Renault’s (RENA.PA) CEO Thierry Bollore, evoking reports of his potential departure, told staff on Thursday that the future of the carmaker’s alliance with Nissan (7201.T) was what mattered, not people, according to two company sources.

A senior management shake-up at Renault is on the cards, a source close to the French government told Reuters on Wednesday, after Le Figaro newspaper reported that chairman Jean-Dominique Senard was poised to kick off a process to replace Bollore.

Speaking to staff on Thursday in an internal video exchange, Bollore referred to the media buzz and said that what mattered for the company was the alliance, and that it was “not a question of people”, the Renault sources said.

Renault declined to comment.