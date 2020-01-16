Renault chairman says 'no stress' to appoint new CEO

PARIS (Reuters) - Renault (RENA.PA) chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said on Thursday there was “no stress” to appoint a new chief executive at the helm of the French carmaker, adding current interim arrangements were working well.

Senard praised interim CEO Clotilde Delbos as being “extraordinary” and said the board of Renault would meet soon to discuss the issue.

Earlier this week, French Finance minister Bruno Le Maire said the carmaker’s new CEO would be announced in a few days. The French state owns 15% of Renault.