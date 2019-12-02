Renault close to finalizing shortlist for new CEO: Senard

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French car manufacturer Renault is seen at a dealership of the company in Illkirch-Graffenstaden near Strasbourg, France, June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) is close to finalizing the shortlist of names for the post of chief executive and could complete the shortlist before the end of the year, said Renault chairman Jean-Dominique Senard on Monday.

Senard told reporters on the sidelines of a French carmaker conference that the shortlist would be finished “in a very short space of time”.

Renault ousted former chief executive Thierry Bollore in October, with Renault and its Japanese partner Nissan (7201.T) trying to rekindle their relationship after the arrest of the Renault-Nissan alliance’s former head Carlos Ghosn.