French anti-corruption agency runs checks on Renault

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French car manufacturer Renault at a dealership in Bordeaux, France, June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Renault (RENA.PA) on Wednesday said that France’s anti-corruption agency was carrying out checks at the firm, confirming a French media report, though a source at the carmaker said the inspection was a routine matter.

French magazine Challenges was first to report the inspection but gave no further details.

One of the remits of the anti-corruption agency is to ensure that French regulations from 2016 - known as the loi Sapin and aimed at improving financial transparency - are being implemented correctly. Other businesses have also been targeted by routine checks into internal procedures.

“Renault confirms that it has been informed by (anti-corruption agency) AFA that it is carrying out an inspection of the measures contained in ‘loi Sapin’,” a spokeswoman said, adding that the company is cooperating with AFA to provide the necessary information and documents.

There was no initial indication that the checks were linked to judicial investigations into former head of the Renault-Nissan alliance Carlos Ghosn.

The anti-corruption agency AFA had no immediate comment.