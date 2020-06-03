Renault finalises 5 billion euros credit facility with French state

A Renault car is seen in a show room at a Renault carmaker dealer, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

PARIS (Reuters) - Carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) finalised on Wednesday a 5 billion euros ($5.60 billion) credit facility with the French government, strengthening Renault’s finances in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which has ravaged the autos industry.

Renault said that the new credit facility carried a guarantee from the French state - which owns a 15% stake in Renault - of up to 90% of the total amount borrowed.

Banks BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA), HSBC France (HSBA.L), Natixis (CNAT.PA) and SocGen (SOGN.PA) were involved in the new Renault credit deal.

($1 = 0.8925 euros)