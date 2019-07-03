Police search Renault's headquarters near Paris

FILE PHOTO: General view of the Renault automaker company headquarters is seen in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, France November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Police are carrying out a search at Renault’s (RENA.PA) corporate headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt, said Renault on Wednesday, adding it would not comment further on the nature of the search.

L’Express magazine had reported earlier on Wednesday that the search was being carried out in relation to an ongoing investigation into ex-Renault boss Carlos Ghosn, who faces charges of misconduct. Ghosn has denied any wrongdoing.