Renault says reserves the right to seek damages depending on Ghosn probe

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Renault carmaker is pictured at a dealership in Les Sorinieres, near Nantes, France, February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - Renault (RENA.PA) said on Monday it had filed a civil-party petition after French prosecutors last week opened a formal investigation into alleged misappropriation of funds at the French carmaker.

“Renault (...) will continue to fully cooperate with the judicial authorities”, the company said in a short statement, adding it reserved “the right to seek damages based on the outcome of the investigation”.

Last week, French prosecutors stepped up their investigation into alleged misappropriation of funds at Renault by former boss Carlos Ghosn, saying a judge had now been assigned to the case to launch a formal investigation.