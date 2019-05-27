Fiat's experience with Chrysler shows Renault deal can work: FCA chairman

FILE PHOTO: John Elkann, Chairman of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), attends the presentation of the Science Gateway, a new facility dedicated to scientific education and outreach, by architet Renzo Piano at the CERN in Meyrin near Geneva, Switzerland, April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat’s experience with Chrysler shows the scope of what Fiat Chrysler (FCA) could achieve in the next few years if a proposed merger with Renault went through, the chairman of the Italian-American car maker said on Monday.

“Based on the experience with Chrysler in these past 10 years, I’m very encouraged as to what we could achieve with Renault in coming years,” FCA Chairman John Elkann told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

“These deals can be done and ... are beneficial, as you’ve seen there won’t be any impact on the plants, on the contrary, all countries (involved) and Italy, which is our home, will greatly benefit.”