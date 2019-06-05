No need to rush Renault-Fiat merger talks: French finance minister

FILE PHOTO: French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire delivers a speech during a high-level forum on debt at the Finance ministry in Paris, France, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said there was no need to rush regarding merger talks between carmakers Renault and Fiat Chrysler, while reiterating that he nevertheless wanted the deal to go ahead.

“We should take our time to make sure that things are done well,” Le Maire told BFM TV on Wednesday, regarding the merger talks.

“We want to do this merger,” he added, also stating that the French government wanted guarantees over the new entity’s jobs, future headquarters and corporate governance.