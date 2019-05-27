French government: looking 'reasonably favorably' on Renault/Fiat deal

FILE PHOTO: People look on Renault cars during the international motor show Auto 2019 in Riga, Latvia April 13, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government is looking “reasonably favorably” on a proposed merger deal between Italian carmaker Fiat and French peer Renault, said government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye on Monday.

“It’s a project that we are looking on in a reasonably favorable light,” Ndiaye told BFM TV.

“Of course we have to look at the conditions under which the deal will be done. It is a discussion we’ll have with Renault as a shareholder,” she also said, adding it was good for Europe as a whole to have European industrial “giants.”

The French government is Renault’s biggest shareholder with a 15% stake.