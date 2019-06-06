Business News
June 6, 2019 / 7:16 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Renault and Fiat shares skid after $35 billion merger deal collapses

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logos of Renault and Fiat carmakers are seen in Nice, France, June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in carmakers Renault and Fiat Chrysler (FCA) both fell sharply on Thursday after Fiat Chrysler abandoned its $35 billion merger offer.

Renault shares slumped 7% while Fiat’s shares fell around 3% in early trading.

“With FCA pulling its merger offer, one has to wonder how much the French state is set on limiting Renault’s strategic and valuation opportunities despite having only a 15% stake,” analysts at brokerage Jefferies wrote in a note.

“We expect both shares to react negatively but see FCA having wider strategic options and Renault shares more downside risk near-term.”

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below