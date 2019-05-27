Business News
May 27, 2019 / 7:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Renault and Fiat's shares jump higher on merger proposal

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of FIAT carmaker is seen on a steering wheel in Cairo, Egypt, May 19, 2019. Picture taken May 19, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in both Fiat and Renault surged higher on Monday, as analysts welcomed a proposed merger between the two carmakers.

Fiat rose around 19% in early session trading in Milan, while Renault’s shares were up 16%.

“Strong fits in product/scale, further indications that OEM consolidation is on the agenda, an opportunity to re-deploy capital at Renault, and confirmation of FCA as an M&A target, are positives,” wrote brokerage Jefferies.

Fiat’s advisers on the deal include Goldman Sachs, Nomura and boutique investment bank d’Angelin & Co.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Bate Felix

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below