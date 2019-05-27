Renault to decide next week whether to proceed with FCA merger talks: sources

FILE PHOTO: People look on Renault cars during the international motor show Auto 2019 in Riga, Latvia April 13, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Renault board members will meet informally for work sessions within days with a view to a decision early next week on whether to go ahead with Fiat Chrysler merger talks, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The board is likely to decide next week on whether to sign a non-binding agreement with FCA to proceed with its proposal to negotiate a full merger, the people said on Monday.

FCA pitched a finely balanced merger of equals to Renault on Monday to create the world’s third-biggest automaker.