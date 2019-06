France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire answers a question during a news conference of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Fukuoka, Japan June 9, 2019. Toshifumi Kitamura/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday he would meet Renault chairman Jean-Dominique Senard later in the day and reiterated that a merger with Fiat Chrysler remained an interesting option for Renault.

“It remains an interesting opportunity,” Le Maire told franceinfo radio, a week after Fiat Chrysler withdrew its proposal for a $35 billion merger.

The French state is the biggest shareholder in Renault.