Renault-Nissan alliance is priority for France ahead of any consolidation: Le Maire

FILE PHOTO: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire delivers a speech during a conference entitled "Bretton Woods: 75 years later" in Paris, France, July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Renault’s (RENA.PA) alliance with Japanese partner Nissan (7201.T) remains the priority for France ahead of any further consolidation such as a merger with Fiat-Chrysler (FCHA.MI), French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.

“The priority today is to develop an industrial strategy for the Renault-Nissan alliance, Le Maire said in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera.

“After that, we will have to look at how to consolidate this alliance and it is only on this basis that we will be able to explore future developments,” he said.

Le Maire denied the French government had caused the collapse of merger negotiations between the Italian and French automobile giants last month.